Torrent Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 1,588.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.00 crore in December 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 170.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 600.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 464.00 crore in December 2021.