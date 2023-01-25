 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 1,588.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.00 crore in December 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 170.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 600.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 464.00 crore in December 2021.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,857.00 1,928.00 1,588.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,857.00 1,928.00 1,588.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 349.00 351.00 364.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 136.00 116.00 84.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.00 95.00 24.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 297.00 298.00 280.00
Depreciation 156.00 156.00 152.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 453.00 448.00 409.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 429.00 464.00 275.00
Other Income 15.00 11.00 37.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 444.00 475.00 312.00
Interest 91.00 62.00 57.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 353.00 413.00 255.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 353.00 413.00 255.00
Tax 124.00 141.00 85.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 229.00 272.00 170.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 229.00 272.00 170.00
Equity Share Capital 169.23 169.23 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 8.02 10.06
Diluted EPS 6.78 8.02 10.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 8.02 10.06
Diluted EPS 6.78 8.02 10.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited