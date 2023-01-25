English
    Torrent Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,857.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 1,588.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.00 crore in December 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 170.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 600.00 crore in December 2022 up 29.31% from Rs. 464.00 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,857.001,928.001,588.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,857.001,928.001,588.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials349.00351.00364.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods136.00116.0084.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.0095.0024.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.00298.00280.00
    Depreciation156.00156.00152.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses453.00448.00409.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.00464.00275.00
    Other Income15.0011.0037.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax444.00475.00312.00
    Interest91.0062.0057.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax353.00413.00255.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax353.00413.00255.00
    Tax124.00141.0085.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.00272.00170.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period229.00272.00170.00
    Equity Share Capital169.23169.2384.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.788.0210.06
    Diluted EPS6.788.0210.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.788.0210.06
    Diluted EPS6.788.0210.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
