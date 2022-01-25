Torrent Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,588.00 crore, down 1.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,588.00 crore in December 2021 down 1.73% from Rs. 1,616.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.00 crore in December 2021 down 38.85% from Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.00 crore in December 2021 down 20.14% from Rs. 581.00 crore in December 2020.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.45 in December 2020.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 3,117.85 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)