Torrent Pharma Q4 PAT seen up 1.3% YoY to Rs. 210 cr: HDFC Securities

Torrent Pharma-Elder portfolio acquisition | Year: December 2013 | Deal size: USD 323 million Objective: To expand India portfolio and scale up sub-optimal products. Result: Elder's portfolio acquisition turned out to be highly profitable for Torrent, with 23 percent CAGR of Elder’s brands over FY14-17. Torrent, the 12th largest (in terms of IMS sales) pharma players in India increased its market share from 2.0% to 2.7% in the country. (Image: Reuters)

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 210 crore up 1.3% year-on-year (up 259.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,720 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 410 crore.

