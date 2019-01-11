Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT seen up 183.6% YoY to Rs. 164.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Sirnaresmi, West Java, Indonesia. The landslide triggered by torrential rain has killed a number of people and left dozens of others missing on Indonesia's main island of Java. (Image: AP/PTI)

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Torrent Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 164.5 crore up 183.6% year-on-year (down 8.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,948.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 487.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.