Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Pharma Q3 net profit up 2% at Rs 251cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on January 27 reported a 2.03 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 251 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 246 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,966 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,051 crore for the same period a year ago.

The company's board has approved the re-appointment of Samir Mehta as Executive Chairman of the company for the period of 5 years effective from April 1, 2020, the filing said.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 2,026.85 per scrip on the BSE, down 0. 49 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Business #Results #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

