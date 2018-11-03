Torrent Pharma Q2 profit dips 12%, but revenue jumps 34% on strong US, India biz

Torrent Pharmaceuticals' second quarter consolidated net profit fell 12.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 179 crore, dented by higher depreciation, product recall and lower hedging gains.

Profit in same period last year stood at Rs 204 crore.

"Profitability was hit by depreciation and amortisation (higher by Rs 68 crore on account of acquired business), one time impact of product recall in US of Rs 25 crore and lower hedging gains due to rupee depreciation," the pharma company said in its filing.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 33.7 percent to Rs 1,894 crore compared to year-ago, driven by growth across geographies.

India and US business (including acquired business) showed a healthy 34 percent on year growth at Rs 816 crore and 54 percent at Rs 394 crore, respectively.

Torrent Pharma said 7 ANDAs were filed during the quarter. As on September 2018, 35 ANDAs are pending approval and 5 tentative approvals have been received, it added.

Brazil business in Q2 increased by 23 percent and Germany reported 20 percent growth YoY.

At operating level, consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 43.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 473 crore and margin expanded 175 bps to 24.97 percent in quarter ended September 2018.