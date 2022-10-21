English
    Torrent Pharma Q2 net profit declines to Rs 312 crore

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,291 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 2,137 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 312 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,291 crore in the July-September quarter as against Rs 2,137 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement. The company said its domestic revenue stood at Rs 1,224 crore during the period under review.

    The drug firm also reported robust sales across various international markets like the US, and Brazil, it added. Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.99 percent down at Rs 1,578 apiece on the BSE.
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 08:19 pm
