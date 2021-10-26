MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Torrent Pharma Q2 consolidated net up 2% at Rs 316 crore

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 310 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

PTI
October 26, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Torrent Pharma on Tuesday reported a 1.93 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 316 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, aided by robust sales in the domestic market. The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 310 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Net sales increased to Rs 2,103 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,985 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a regulatory filing. The company said its domestic revenues increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,087 crore.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank Q2 profit jumps 86% YoY to Rs 3,133 crore on significant fall in provisions

However, it reported a 13 per cent dip in the US revenues at Rs 284 crore. "Sales were lower due to price erosion in the base business and lack of new approvals pending re-inspection of facilities," it added.

 
PTI
Tags: #Q2 consolidated net profit #Results #Torrent Pharma
first published: Oct 26, 2021 08:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.