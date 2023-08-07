Torrent Pharma Q1 net profit rises 7% at Rs 378 crore

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 354 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Torrent Pharma on August 7 reported a seven percent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 378 crore for the June quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,591 crore as against Rs 2,347 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The drug firm said its domestic revenue grew 14.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,426 crore during the quarter.

The company said its revenue also went up in Brazil and Germany by three percent and 21 percent, respectively.

Revenue in the US market, however, declined by two percent to Rs 293 crore, it added.

Torrent Pharma shares ended 0.49 percent down at Rs 2,051.50 apiece on the BSE.