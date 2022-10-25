 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,291.00 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,291.00 crore in September 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 2,137.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 316.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 695.00 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 711.00 crore in September 2021.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.63 in September 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,567.30 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,291.00 2,347.00 2,137.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,291.00 2,347.00 2,137.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 350.00 392.00 369.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 225.00 246.00 196.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 66.00 22.00 30.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 394.00 420.00 389.00
Depreciation 163.00 155.00 168.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 577.00 555.00 493.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 516.00 557.00 492.00
Other Income 16.00 30.00 51.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 532.00 587.00 543.00
Interest 69.00 55.00 71.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 463.00 532.00 472.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 463.00 532.00 472.00
Tax 151.00 178.00 156.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 312.00 354.00 316.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 312.00 354.00 316.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 312.00 354.00 316.00
Equity Share Capital 169.23 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 6,142.00 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.22 20.90 18.63
Diluted EPS 9.22 20.90 18.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.22 20.90 18.63
Diluted EPS 9.22 20.90 18.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

