Torrent Pharma Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 2,017.00 Crore, Up 0.6% Y-O-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,017.00 crore in September 2020 up 0.6% from Rs. 2,005.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.00 crore in September 2020 up 27.05% from Rs. 244.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 641.00 crore in September 2020 up 11.48% from Rs. 575.00 crore in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 14.48 in September 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,670.15 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 42.46% over the last 12 months.