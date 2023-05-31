English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore, up 16.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore in March 2023 up 16.89% from Rs. 2,131.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.00 crore in March 2023 up 343.22% from Rs. 118.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 736.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.29% from Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2022.

    Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2022.

    Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,713.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.80% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,491.002,491.002,131.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,491.002,491.002,131.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.00350.00397.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods268.00350.00234.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.0030.00-9.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost441.00423.00364.00
    Depreciation196.00193.00162.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses619.00614.00584.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax531.00531.00399.00
    Other Income9.00-10.0056.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax540.00521.00455.00
    Interest107.00102.0057.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax433.00419.00398.00
    Exceptional Items-----485.00
    P/L Before Tax433.00419.00-87.00
    Tax146.00136.0031.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.00283.00-118.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.00283.00-118.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates287.00283.00-118.00
    Equity Share Capital169.23169.2384.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.36-6.98
    Diluted EPS8.488.36-6.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.488.36-6.98
    Diluted EPS8.488.36-6.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm