Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 1,937.00 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 118.00 crore in March 2022 down 136.42% from Rs. 324.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 621.00 crore in March 2021.
Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,634.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,131.00
|2,108.00
|1,915.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|22.00
|Total Income From Operations
|2,131.00
|2,108.00
|1,937.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|397.00
|364.00
|347.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|234.00
|195.00
|223.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.00
|79.00
|-74.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|364.00
|388.00
|341.00
|Depreciation
|162.00
|167.00
|165.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|584.00
|544.00
|518.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|399.00
|371.00
|417.00
|Other Income
|56.00
|48.00
|39.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|455.00
|419.00
|456.00
|Interest
|57.00
|62.00
|73.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|398.00
|357.00
|383.00
|Exceptional Items
|-485.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.00
|357.00
|383.00
|Tax
|31.00
|108.00
|59.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-118.00
|249.00
|324.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-118.00
|249.00
|324.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-118.00
|249.00
|324.00
|Equity Share Capital
|84.62
|84.62
|84.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|14.75
|19.16
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|14.75
|19.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.98
|14.75
|19.16
|Diluted EPS
|-6.98
|14.75
|19.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited