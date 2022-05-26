 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,131.00 crore in March 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 1,937.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 118.00 crore in March 2022 down 136.42% from Rs. 324.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 617.00 crore in March 2022 down 0.64% from Rs. 621.00 crore in March 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,634.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,131.00 2,108.00 1,915.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 22.00
Total Income From Operations 2,131.00 2,108.00 1,937.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 397.00 364.00 347.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 234.00 195.00 223.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.00 79.00 -74.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 364.00 388.00 341.00
Depreciation 162.00 167.00 165.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 584.00 544.00 518.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.00 371.00 417.00
Other Income 56.00 48.00 39.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 455.00 419.00 456.00
Interest 57.00 62.00 73.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 398.00 357.00 383.00
Exceptional Items -485.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax -87.00 357.00 383.00
Tax 31.00 108.00 59.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -118.00 249.00 324.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -118.00 249.00 324.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -118.00 249.00 324.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.98 14.75 19.16
Diluted EPS -6.98 14.75 19.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.98 14.75 19.16
Diluted EPS -6.98 14.75 19.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
