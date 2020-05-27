Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,946.00 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,946.00 crore in March 2020 up 4.85% from Rs. 1,856.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.00 crore in March 2020 up 306.58% from Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 563.00 crore in March 2020 up 14.9% from Rs. 490.00 crore in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,601.00 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.46% returns over the last 6 months and 72.14% over the last 12 months.