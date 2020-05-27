App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:12 AM IST

Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,946.00 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,946.00 crore in March 2020 up 4.85% from Rs. 1,856.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.00 crore in March 2020 up 306.58% from Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 563.00 crore in March 2020 up 14.9% from Rs. 490.00 crore in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 18.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in March 2019.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,601.00 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.46% returns over the last 6 months and 72.14% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,912.001,924.001,822.00
Other Operating Income34.0042.0034.00
Total Income From Operations1,946.001,966.001,856.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials331.00339.00360.00
Purchase of Traded Goods279.00224.00144.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.00-21.0029.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost336.00354.00347.00
Depreciation168.00163.00160.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses534.00530.00503.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax380.00377.00313.00
Other Income15.0053.0017.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax395.00430.00330.00
Interest102.00111.00123.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax293.00319.00207.00
Exceptional Items-----357.00
P/L Before Tax293.00319.00-150.00
Tax-21.0068.002.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities314.00251.00-152.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period314.00251.00-152.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates314.00251.00-152.00
Equity Share Capital84.6284.6284.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.5614.77-8.95
Diluted EPS18.5614.77-8.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.5614.77-8.95
Diluted EPS18.5614.77-8.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 27, 2020 09:09 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

