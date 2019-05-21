Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.00 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,856.00 crore in March 2019 up 7.78% from Rs. 1,722.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2019 down 166.67% from Rs. 228.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.00 crore in March 2019 up 20.69% from Rs. 406.00 crore in March 2018.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,654.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.