Torrent Pharma Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,856.00 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,856.00 crore in March 2019 up 7.78% from Rs. 1,722.00 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2019 down 166.67% from Rs. 228.00 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.00 crore in March 2019 up 20.69% from Rs. 406.00 crore in March 2018.
Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,654.40 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,822.00
|1,948.00
|1,680.00
|Other Operating Income
|34.00
|103.00
|42.00
|Total Income From Operations
|1,856.00
|2,051.00
|1,722.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|360.00
|335.00
|348.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|144.00
|216.00
|290.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.00
|29.00
|-175.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|347.00
|368.00
|317.00
|Depreciation
|160.00
|156.00
|151.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|503.00
|542.00
|578.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|313.00
|405.00
|213.00
|Other Income
|17.00
|3.00
|42.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|330.00
|408.00
|255.00
|Interest
|123.00
|133.00
|121.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|207.00
|275.00
|134.00
|Exceptional Items
|-357.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-150.00
|275.00
|134.00
|Tax
|2.00
|29.00
|-94.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-152.00
|246.00
|228.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-152.00
|246.00
|228.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-152.00
|246.00
|228.00
|Equity Share Capital
|84.62
|84.62
|84.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.95
|14.50
|13.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.95
|14.50
|13.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.95
|14.50
|13.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.95
|14.50
|13.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited