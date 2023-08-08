English
    Torrent Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,591.00 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,591.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.4% from Rs. 2,347.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.78% from Rs. 354.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.19% from Rs. 742.00 crore in June 2022.

    Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.90 in June 2022.

    Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,051.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,591.002,491.002,347.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,591.002,491.002,347.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials435.00388.00392.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods250.00268.00246.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.0048.0022.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost499.00441.00420.00
    Depreciation191.00196.00155.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses651.00619.00555.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax600.00531.00557.00
    Other Income34.009.0030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax634.00540.00587.00
    Interest103.00107.0055.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax531.00433.00532.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax531.00433.00532.00
    Tax153.00146.00178.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities378.00287.00354.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period378.00287.00354.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates378.00287.00354.00
    Equity Share Capital169.23169.2384.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----6,142.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.188.4820.90
    Diluted EPS11.188.4820.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.188.4820.90
    Diluted EPS11.188.4820.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023

