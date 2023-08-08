Torrent Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,591.00 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,591.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.4% from Rs. 2,347.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 378.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.78% from Rs. 354.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.00 crore in June 2023 up 11.19% from Rs. 742.00 crore in June 2022.

Torrent Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.90 in June 2022.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 2,051.40 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.