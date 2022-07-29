 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Torrent Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,347.00 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,347.00 crore in June 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 2,134.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 354.00 crore in June 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 330.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 742.00 crore in June 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 717.00 crore in June 2021.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 20.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.53 in June 2021.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,502.80 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,347.00 2,131.00 2,120.00
Other Operating Income -- -- 14.00
Total Income From Operations 2,347.00 2,131.00 2,134.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 392.00 397.00 408.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 246.00 234.00 206.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.00 -9.00 -26.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 420.00 364.00 385.00
Depreciation 155.00 162.00 165.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 555.00 584.00 484.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 557.00 399.00 512.00
Other Income 30.00 56.00 40.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 587.00 455.00 552.00
Interest 55.00 57.00 68.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 532.00 398.00 484.00
Exceptional Items -- -485.00 --
P/L Before Tax 532.00 -87.00 484.00
Tax 178.00 31.00 154.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 354.00 -118.00 330.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 354.00 -118.00 330.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 354.00 -118.00 330.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 6,142.00 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.90 -6.98 19.53
Diluted EPS 20.90 -6.98 19.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.90 -6.98 19.53
Diluted EPS 20.90 -6.98 19.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
