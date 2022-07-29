English
    Torrent Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,347.00 crore, up 9.98% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,347.00 crore in June 2022 up 9.98% from Rs. 2,134.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 354.00 crore in June 2022 up 7.27% from Rs. 330.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 742.00 crore in June 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 717.00 crore in June 2021.

    Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 20.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.53 in June 2021.

    Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,502.80 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,347.002,131.002,120.00
    Other Operating Income----14.00
    Total Income From Operations2,347.002,131.002,134.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.00397.00408.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods246.00234.00206.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.00-9.00-26.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost420.00364.00385.00
    Depreciation155.00162.00165.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses555.00584.00484.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax557.00399.00512.00
    Other Income30.0056.0040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax587.00455.00552.00
    Interest55.0057.0068.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax532.00398.00484.00
    Exceptional Items---485.00--
    P/L Before Tax532.00-87.00484.00
    Tax178.0031.00154.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities354.00-118.00330.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period354.00-118.00330.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates354.00-118.00330.00
    Equity Share Capital84.6284.6284.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves6,142.00----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.90-6.9819.53
    Diluted EPS20.90-6.9819.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.90-6.9819.53
    Diluted EPS20.90-6.9819.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
