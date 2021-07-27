Torrent Pharma Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,134.00 crore, up 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,134.00 crore in June 2021 up 3.79% from Rs. 2,056.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 330.00 crore in June 2021 up 2.8% from Rs. 321.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 717.00 crore in June 2021 up 7.82% from Rs. 665.00 crore in June 2020.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 19.53 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.98 in June 2020.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 3,079.20 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and 33.92% over the last 12 months.