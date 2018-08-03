Torrent Pharma consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,834.00 1,680.00 1,348.00 Other Operating Income 38.00 42.00 26.00 Total Income From Operations 1,872.00 1,722.00 1,374.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 324.00 348.00 250.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 248.00 290.00 200.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.00 -175.00 -49.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 346.00 317.00 263.00 Depreciation 150.00 151.00 80.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 491.00 578.00 413.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.00 213.00 217.00 Other Income 27.00 42.00 105.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.00 255.00 322.00 Interest 122.00 121.00 56.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.00 134.00 266.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 232.00 134.00 266.00 Tax 69.00 -94.00 78.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.00 228.00 188.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.00 228.00 188.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.00 228.00 188.00 Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 85.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08 Diluted EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08 Diluted EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited