you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 11:46 AM IST

Torrent Pharma consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,872.00 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,872.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 163.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,872.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 163.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,374.00 crore and net profit was Rs 188.00 crore.
Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,523.05 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 19.47% over the last 12 months.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,834.00 1,680.00 1,348.00
Other Operating Income 38.00 42.00 26.00
Total Income From Operations 1,872.00 1,722.00 1,374.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 324.00 348.00 250.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 248.00 290.00 200.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.00 -175.00 -49.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 346.00 317.00 263.00
Depreciation 150.00 151.00 80.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 491.00 578.00 413.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.00 213.00 217.00
Other Income 27.00 42.00 105.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 354.00 255.00 322.00
Interest 122.00 121.00 56.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 232.00 134.00 266.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 232.00 134.00 266.00
Tax 69.00 -94.00 78.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 163.00 228.00 188.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 163.00 228.00 188.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.00 228.00 188.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 85.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08
Diluted EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08
Diluted EPS 9.66 13.55 11.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 11:39 am

