Torrent Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 2,108.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 249.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 714.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 586.00 crore in December 2021.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,491.00 2,291.00 2,108.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,491.00 2,291.00 2,108.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 350.00 350.00 364.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 350.00 225.00 195.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.00 66.00 79.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 423.00 394.00 388.00
Depreciation 193.00 163.00 167.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 614.00 577.00 544.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 531.00 516.00 371.00
Other Income -10.00 16.00 48.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 521.00 532.00 419.00
Interest 102.00 69.00 62.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 419.00 463.00 357.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 419.00 463.00 357.00
Tax 136.00 151.00 108.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 283.00 312.00 249.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 283.00 312.00 249.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 283.00 312.00 249.00
Equity Share Capital 169.23 169.23 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 9.22 14.75
Diluted EPS 8.36 9.22 14.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 9.22 14.75
Diluted EPS 8.36 9.22 14.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited