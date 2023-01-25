Torrent Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 2,108.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 249.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 714.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 586.00 crore in December 2021.