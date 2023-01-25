English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Torrent Pharma Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,491.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.17% from Rs. 2,108.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 283.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 249.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 714.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.84% from Rs. 586.00 crore in December 2021.

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,491.002,291.002,108.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,491.002,291.002,108.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials350.00350.00364.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods350.00225.00195.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.0066.0079.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost423.00394.00388.00
    Depreciation193.00163.00167.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses614.00577.00544.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax531.00516.00371.00
    Other Income-10.0016.0048.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax521.00532.00419.00
    Interest102.0069.0062.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax419.00463.00357.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax419.00463.00357.00
    Tax136.00151.00108.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities283.00312.00249.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period283.00312.00249.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates283.00312.00249.00
    Equity Share Capital169.23169.2384.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.369.2214.75
    Diluted EPS8.369.2214.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.369.2214.75
    Diluted EPS8.369.2214.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited