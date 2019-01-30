Torrent Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,051.00 crore, up 38.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,051.00 crore in December 2018 up 38.86% from Rs. 1,477.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.00 crore in December 2018 up 324.14% from Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.00 crore in December 2018 up 30.25% from Rs. 433.00 crore in December 2017.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 14.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2017.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,876.05 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.