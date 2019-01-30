App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,051.00 crore, up 38.86% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Torrent Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,051.00 crore in December 2018 up 38.86% from Rs. 1,477.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.00 crore in December 2018 up 324.14% from Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 564.00 crore in December 2018 up 30.25% from Rs. 433.00 crore in December 2017.

Torrent Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 14.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.37 in December 2017.

Torrent Pharma shares closed at 1,876.05 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,948.00 1,858.00 1,448.00
Other Operating Income 103.00 36.00 29.00
Total Income From Operations 2,051.00 1,894.00 1,477.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 335.00 271.00 260.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 216.00 238.00 319.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.00 39.00 -187.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 368.00 343.00 272.00
Depreciation 156.00 152.00 94.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 542.00 530.00 454.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 405.00 321.00 265.00
Other Income 3.00 10.00 74.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 408.00 331.00 339.00
Interest 133.00 126.00 80.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.00 205.00 259.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 275.00 205.00 259.00
Tax 29.00 26.00 201.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 246.00 179.00 58.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 246.00 179.00 58.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 246.00 179.00 58.00
Equity Share Capital 84.62 84.62 84.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.50 10.57 3.37
Diluted EPS 14.50 10.57 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.50 10.57 3.37
Diluted EPS 14.50 10.57 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Torrent Pharma #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.