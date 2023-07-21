English
    Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore, down 9.83% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore in June 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    Tokyo Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    Tokyo Plast shares closed at 115.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.56% over the last 12 months.

    Tokyo Plast International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5719.6716.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5719.6716.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.148.667.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.53-0.270.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.480.880.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.123.583.46
    Depreciation0.730.920.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.304.362.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.281.550.37
    Other Income0.020.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.301.580.38
    Interest0.270.390.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.031.190.07
    Exceptional Items---0.58--
    P/L Before Tax0.030.610.07
    Tax-0.030.31-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.300.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.300.07
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.320.08
    Diluted EPS0.060.320.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.320.08
    Diluted EPS0.060.320.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tokyo Plast #Tokyo Plast International
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

