Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore, down 9.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.57 crore in June 2023 down 9.83% from Rs. 16.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

Tokyo Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 115.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 27.56% over the last 12 months.