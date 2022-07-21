Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore, up 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore in June 2022 up 24.2% from Rs. 13.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 855.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022 up 30.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Tokyo Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 90.35 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.34% over the last 12 months.