Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.01 crore, up 35.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.01 crore in June 2021 up 35.7% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 100.53% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021 up 239.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

Tokyo Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2020.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 102.90 on August 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.