Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in June 2019 up 26.76% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019 up 18.78% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2019 up 61.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 49.75 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.