Tokyo Plast Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in June 2019 up 26.76% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019 up 18.78% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2019 up 61.9% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.
Tokyo Plast shares closed at 49.75 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.
|Tokyo Plast International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.46
|17.71
|9.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.46
|17.71
|9.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.18
|8.44
|5.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|2.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.56
|-0.03
|-1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|3.19
|2.55
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.63
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.85
|3.76
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.35
|-1.47
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.63
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.96
|0.29
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.01
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|-0.01
|-1.52
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.47
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-0.48
|-1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-0.48
|-1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-0.44
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-0.44
|-1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-0.44
|-1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-0.44
|-1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited