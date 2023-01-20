 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in December 2022 down 34.35% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 306.56% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 98.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.

Tokyo Plast International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.49 23.21 25.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.49 23.21 25.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.47 13.40 13.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.52 1.31 1.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.66 -0.04 -0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.25 3.29 3.58
Depreciation 0.80 0.70 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.37 3.76 5.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.78 1.19
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 0.78 1.19
Interest 0.33 0.37 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.90 0.41 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.90 0.41 0.67
Tax -- 0.01 0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.90 0.40 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.90 0.40 0.44
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 0.42 0.47
Diluted EPS -0.95 0.42 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.95 0.42 0.47
Diluted EPS -0.95 0.42 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Tokyo Plast #Tokyo Plast International
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm