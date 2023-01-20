Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in December 2022 down 34.35% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 306.56% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 98.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.