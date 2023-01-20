Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in December 2022 down 34.35% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 306.56% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.
Tokyo Plast shares closed at 98.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.
|Tokyo Plast International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.49
|23.21
|25.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.49
|23.21
|25.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.47
|13.40
|13.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.52
|1.31
|1.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.66
|-0.04
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.25
|3.29
|3.58
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.70
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|3.76
|5.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.78
|1.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|0.78
|1.19
|Interest
|0.33
|0.37
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|0.41
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|0.41
|0.67
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|0.40
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|0.40
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|0.42
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|0.42
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|0.42
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|0.42
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited