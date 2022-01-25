Tokyo Plast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.12 crore in December 2021 up 28.22% from Rs. 19.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 down 66.16% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021 down 10.85% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020.

Tokyo Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2020.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 108.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)