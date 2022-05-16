Tokyo Plast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 13895% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 110.99% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 87.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 22.80% over the last 12 months.