Tokyo Plast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 13895% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 110.99% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 87.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 22.80% over the last 12 months.

Tokyo Plast International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.83 25.12 18.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.83 25.12 18.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.71 13.52 8.33
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.85 1.62 2.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 -0.59 -1.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.33 3.58 3.44
Depreciation 0.76 0.70 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.04 5.11 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 1.19 0.17
Other Income -0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 1.19 0.19
Interest 0.30 0.52 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.15 0.67 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.15 0.67 -0.04
Tax -0.33 0.23 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.83 0.44 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.83 0.44 0.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.83 0.44 0.01
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 9.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.47 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.47 0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.87 0.47 0.49
Diluted EPS -0.87 0.47 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
