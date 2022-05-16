Tokyo Plast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.83 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 13895% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 110.99% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
Tokyo Plast shares closed at 87.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 22.80% over the last 12 months.
|Tokyo Plast International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.83
|25.12
|18.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.83
|25.12
|18.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.71
|13.52
|8.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.85
|1.62
|2.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|-0.59
|-1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.33
|3.58
|3.44
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.70
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.04
|5.11
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|1.19
|0.17
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|1.19
|0.19
|Interest
|0.30
|0.52
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.67
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|0.67
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.33
|0.23
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.83
|0.44
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.83
|0.44
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.83
|0.44
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.47
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.47
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|0.47
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|0.47
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
