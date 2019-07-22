Tokyo Plast Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in June 2019 up 26.76% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2019 up 19.17% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019 up 59.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2018.
Tokyo Plast shares closed at 49.75 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.26% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.
|Tokyo Plast International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.46
|17.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.46
|17.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.18
|8.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|2.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.56
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.83
|3.19
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.87
|3.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|0.27
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.27
|-0.02
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-0.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.24
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|9.50
|9.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited