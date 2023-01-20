Tokyo Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tokyo Plast International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.49 crore in December 2022 down 34.35% from Rs. 25.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 306.63% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    Tokyo Plast shares closed at 98.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.

    Tokyo Plast International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4923.2125.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4923.2125.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4713.4013.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.521.311.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.66-0.04-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.253.293.58
    Depreciation0.800.700.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.373.765.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.580.781.19
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.580.781.19
    Interest0.330.370.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.900.410.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.900.410.67
    Tax--0.010.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.900.400.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.900.400.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.900.400.44
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.420.47
    Diluted EPS-0.950.420.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.420.47
    Diluted EPS-0.950.420.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm