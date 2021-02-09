Tokyo Plast Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.59 crore in December 2020 up 10.59% from Rs. 17.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020 up 614.54% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2020 up 57.04% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2019.

Tokyo Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

Tokyo Plast shares closed at 72.55 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.02% returns over the last 6 months and 5.14% over the last 12 months.