Tokyo Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 24.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 152.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 17.35 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 70.26% over the last 12 months.