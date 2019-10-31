App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tokyo Finance Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2019 down 28.92% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2019 up 60.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2018.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 10.00 on October 16, 2019 (BSE)

Tokyo Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.110.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.280.110.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.050.07
Depreciation--0.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.050.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.000.25
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.000.25
Interest--0.000.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.000.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.170.000.12
Tax0.040.000.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.130.000.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.130.000.08
Equity Share Capital6.946.946.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.010.06
Diluted EPS0.190.010.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.010.06
Diluted EPS0.190.010.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Tokyo Finance

