Tokyo Finance Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in September 2019 down 28.92% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2019 up 60.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019 down 32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2018.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2018.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 10.00 on October 16, 2019 (BSE)