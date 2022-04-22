Tokyo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 165.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 165.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 111.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 113.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 9.30 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.