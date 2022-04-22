 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tokyo Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 165.42% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tokyo Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 165.42% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 111.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 113.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 9.30 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.11% over the last 12 months.

Tokyo Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.16 0.14 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.14 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.04 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.08 -0.04
Other Income 0.01 -- 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 0.08 0.29
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.08 0.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.08 0.29
Tax -0.02 0.02 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.06 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.06 0.22
Equity Share Capital 6.94 6.94 6.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.09 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.09 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.09 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.09 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
