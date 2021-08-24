Tokyo Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 44.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 44.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 100.58% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 11.10 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)