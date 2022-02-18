Tokyo Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 75.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 75.58% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 101.93% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 102.44% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in December 2020.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 10.05 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)