Tokyo Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 19.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020 down 5195.97% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2020 down 4585.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 9.50 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -13.64% returns over the last 6 months