Toheal Pharm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 97.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 34.44 on June 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 140.17% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.