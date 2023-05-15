Toheal Pharm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 97.59% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 29.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 129.02% returns over the last 6 months and 75.27% over the last 12 months.