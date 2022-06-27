Toheal Pharm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 49.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 49.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Toheal Pharm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 19.25 on June 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 634.73% returns over the last 6 months