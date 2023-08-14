Toheal Pharm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 8.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 88.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 30.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 195.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.93% over the last 12 months.