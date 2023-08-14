English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Toheal Pharm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 8.87% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Toheal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 8.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 88.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Toheal Pharm shares closed at 30.69 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 195.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.93% over the last 12 months.

    Toheal Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.000.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.000.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.030.01
    Other Income--0.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.000.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.000.01
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.000.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.000.01
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS----0.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

