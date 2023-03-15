Toheal Pharm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 81.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 81.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 98.41% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.