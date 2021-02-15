Toheal Pharm Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 60.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 2.25 on January 11, 2021 (BSE)