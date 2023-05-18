Toheal Pharm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 97.6% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 160% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 25.75 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 101.96% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.