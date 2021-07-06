Toheal Pharm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 93.24% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Toheal Pharm shares closed at 2.71 on April 22, 2021 (BSE)